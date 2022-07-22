20 July, 2022 – SaskTel announced that the vast majority of households and businesses in the Town of Kindersley can now connect to SaskTel infiNET service as a result of the crown corporations [$100 million (€98.45 million)] Rural Fibre Initiative. Delivering blazing fast internet speeds, infiNET service allows SaskTel customers to take advantage of the latest digital tools and technologies to socialise, learn, access healthcare and government services, and pursue business opportunities online.

“The investment SaskTel made to upgrade its broadband infrastructure will help strengthen Kindersley’s local economy and create a more prosperous future for the residents and businesses there,” says Don Morgan, minister responsible for SaskTel .

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to providing the people of our province the advanced communications technologies and services they need,” says Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO. “With infiNET service now available throughout most of the community, our customers in the Town of Kindersley are better equipped than ever to connect to the world around them.”

Powered by SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network, infiNET service delivers internet speeds reaching close to a Gigabit per second (Gbps), allowing subscribers to surf, stream, and share however much content they want at incredible speeds. Plus, the infiNET network has the capacity to grow to support the evolving needs of SaskTel’s customers and increasing popularity of cloud services, video streaming, and smart technologies.

Originally announced in 2020, the Rural Fibre Initiative is a multi-phase program that will see SaskTel invest [$100 million (€98.45 million)] to bring infiNET service to over 60,000 residents and businesses spread across 45 rural communities by the end of 2023.

The communities to receive infiNET service as part of the Rural Fibre Initiative include:

Phase 1 – Balgonie, Biggar, Langham and Pilot Butte. Construction is over 95% complete.

Phase 2 – Kindersley, Meadow Lake, and Rosetown. Construction is over 95% complete in Kindersley and will soon begin in Meadow Lake, and Rosetown.

Phase 3 – Canora, Carlyle, Esterhazy, Fort Qu’Appelle, Hudson Bay, Indian Head, Kamsack, La Ronge, Lumsden, Maple Creek, Moosomin, Shaunavon, Watrous, and Wynyard. SaskTel plans to begin construction in a number of these communities in 2022.

Phase 4 – Assiniboia, Buffalo Narrows, Caronport, Carrot River, Dalmeny, Davidson, Dundurn, Foam Lake, Gravelbourg, Gull Lake, Île-à-la-Crosse, Kipling, La Loche, Lanigan, Macklin, Osler, Outlook, Oxbow, Preeceville, Regina Beach (including Buena Vista and Kinookimaw), Rocanville, Shellbrook, Unity, and Wadena. SaskTel plans to begin construction in these communities in 2023.

The Rural Fibre Initiative is part of SaskTel’s larger commitment to invest over [$1.5 billion (€1.48 billion)] of capital throughout Saskatchewan over the next five years. These investments will ensure Saskatchewan families and businesses continue to have access to some of the best communication and entertainment services available anywhere in the world.

For more information about infiNET, please visit SaskTel.

