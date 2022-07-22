With passengers anxious to start traveling again, the aviation industry needs to digitalise its operations to meet the returning travel demands and airport experience expectations. Ericsson’s Connected Aviation report, released, discusses how private networks are ready to help the industry improve air-side operations and customer experience, increase throughput, and enable a more productive workforce using 4G and 5G technology.

Key challenges for aviation industry players include turnaround delay; financial stability; high demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul labor; customer experience; safety and security; and environmental sustainability. Three real-life examples outlined in the report demonstrate how private networks can be deployed commercially to address these challenges through tested, realistic applications.

“Already by being able to digitalise the operations around the aircraft – enabled by our private cellular network – we have seen a significant increase in efficiency with a clear return on investment,” says Henri Tallon, business unit manager for telecommunications at Hub One.

To address key growth barriers, the report describes four use cases that provide immediate value, with private networks as the enabler: connected assets, integrated real-time communication, digital load control and remote data upload and offload.

Through secure and reliable connectivity, airports see performance gains of 20-40% for operations with private 5G networks. The report also estimates that each flight needs to offload between 500 GB and 1 TB of data related to sensors, direction, and entertainment, which is critical to providing reliable information for aircraft predictive mechanisms and enhancements.

“Like a cellular network, aviation enables connections between people and businesses,” says Thomas Norén, head of dedicated networks at Ericsson. “Through Ericsson Private 5G, the airport ecosystem can keep up with heightened data demand and increase operational efficiency without compromising safety and security. After years of testing, private 5G networks are ready to be deployed commercially at airports and within the broader aviation industry.”

