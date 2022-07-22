Bridgewater, NJ, USA. 21 July 2022 – The way in which consumers and businesses communicate and how societies operate is a key reason why companies are anticipated to spend US$2.8 trillion on digital transformation globally by 2025.

In the shadows of communication service providers (CSPs) globally, a squadron of advanced and intelligent superheroes are diligently working to keep the integrity of the communications infrastructure and the relevancy of the communication channels intact. These superheroes are fighting to ensure trust across the ecosystem from brands to businesses to consumers to regulators so that everyone has confidence that they know with whom they are communicating. This includes making sure incoming and outgoing phone calls and messages are verified and identified, and that communications service providers can trust the information in their systems and network, and ultimately operate as cost effectively and efficiently as possible.

These superheroes who are propelling the communications industry’s momentum are keeping people connected, businesses running and commerce flowing. They are constantly innovating to address consumer needs and collaborating with industry stakeholders to ensure everyone is working together to protect our ability to communicate simply and securely.

A new infographic from iconectiv breaks down the various obstacles that the communications industry faces and the special powers each of these superheroes possess to combat these challenges.

“Trusted interconnectivity is an invaluable currency and the reason why it is vital that we work together to ensure confidence across all levels from countries and companies to consumers,” says Richard Jacowleff, CEO, iconectiv. “We can accomplish this not only by safeguarding the future of a trusted communications ecosystem, but by supporting the massive digital transformational efforts that companies, policy makers and service providers around the world are investing in.”

With super powers capable of solving a host of telecom industry’s issues, the squadron of trusted communications superheroes, includes:

Fraud fighter – Each year, service providers lose approximately $29 billion in revenue to fraud. As slayer of fraud and suspicious activity and provider of authoritative telephone number intelligence the Trusted Communications Fraud Fighter’s impenetrable shield protects legitimate businesses, communication providers and consumers from being victimised by villains trying to steal money and identities. The Fraud Fighter helps spot and stop suspicious phone numbers to protect network integrity, safeguard customer relationships, protect margins and defend against nefarious activity.

Identification verifier – As the epic unmasker of hackers and fraudsters who hide behind computer screens, the Trusted Communications Identification Verifier’s hyper-truth-sensing vision spots, verifies, blocks, and stops bad actors from impersonating legitimate callers when originating nuisance calls and spam to give businesses and consumers confidence to connect and keep the channels of critical communications open! With the lion’s share of people (95%) answering a call only when they know it’s from a trusted source, the Identification Verifier helps service providers navigate STIR/SHAKEN to ensure their business customers know who they are speaking with, and consumers have the confidence to trust their caller ID and confidently answer the phone again.

Asset protector – Since 83% of service providers consider having access to the right information at the right time critical to their business, the Trusted Communications Asset Protector has powers to securely know where all the Fixed Asset Management (FAM) assets are in a network, helping them safeguard their valuable investments. As the master of common language and seer of all things the Asset Protector can identify with precision and keep track of every financial and operational asset in the network to facilitate collaboration between teams, departments, vendors, and partners ensuring that everyone has what they need to simplify financial compliance and streamline asset management

Operations guardian – The Trusted Communications Operations Guardian tackles the 20% of service provider CapEx that is wasted each year by knowing the details of how a network is sourced and deployed ultimately helping them operate as efficiently as possible. With Herculean strength, the Operations Guardian can push digital transformation to the next level to ensure the conversational commerce experiences that connect businesses and consumers continue to evolve for today’s communicators while ensuring privacy, scalability and agility across the entire digital value chain.

