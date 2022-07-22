Bellevue, United States. 20 July, 2022 – T-Mobile is turning the Golden State magenta. T-Mobile announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet across California, where more than 1.3 million households still have no access to home broadband. With this latest expansion across more than 30 cities and towns, T-Mobile Home Internet is now available to over six million homes throughout the state.

In 2022, many families still lack access to fast, reliable home broadband and California is no exception. In about half of California’s counties – 30 of 58 – broadband access is available to at least 94% of residents, according to a Federal Communications Commission study. Yet in these 30 counties, only 46% of households actually have high-speed internet. And in the Los Angeles area alone, it’s estimated that about 20% of students – 90,000 children – either still lack broadband service or don’t have enough bandwidth to meet academic needs. This is unacceptable.

With T-Mobile, more than 40 million households – a third of them in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet. They’ll get broadband speeds that handle multiple devices at the same time for working, streaming, zooming, online learning, gaming and more.

What people are saying

“We are excited to see T-Mobile expand its Home Internet service into more parts of the San Joaquin Valley,” says Victor Lopez, orange cove mayor & chair of the Central Valley Latino Mayors and Elected Officials Coalition (CVLEOC). “Many parts of the Valley lack access to affordable and dependable broadband and this new product will provide another option to our region’s residents. We commend T-Mobile for bringing more affordable and usable broadband to our region’s residents.”

“Many small Asian American and Pacific Islander businesses and households lack access to affordable broadband and T-Mobile wireless internet helps fill a void in the marketplace,” says Faith Bautista, CEO of The National Asian American Coalition. “We are looking forward to this wireless deployment and want to acknowledge T-Mobile’s efforts in bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.”

“Broadband customers are stuck – millions of families across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to home internet. For decades, customers have been stuck with terrible customer service, price hikes and surprise fees from their internet providers,” says Mike Katz, chief marketing officer at T-Mobile. “Today, we’re taking another step to change that, increasing access to T-Mobile Home Internet throughout California. With the Un-carrier, residents across the Golden State can get reliable, affordable home broadband without all the traditional ISP BS. That’s why more than a million customers nationwide have already switched to T-Mobile Home Internet.”

