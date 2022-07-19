Ericsson and King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) are partnering to support Thai students to build 5G ICT skills for the future.

The partnership will provide KMUTT students with access to ‘Ericsson Educate’, Ericsson’s online education initiative that supplements the students’ ongoing technical studies with courses that aim to strengthen their ICT skills and increase their job readiness.

The partnership supports the country in preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and in turn, gives a boost to the digital economy.

‘Ericsson Educate’ is a digital skills portal that provides learning materials on key technologies, including 5G and related technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, data science, Internet of Things (IoT) and telecommunications. The content from the ‘Ericsson Educate’ portal, allows students and lecturers to access quality digital learning resources from Ericsson’s 145-years’ experience in telecommunications and ICT.

Ericsson will provide access to KMUTT students in faculties of engineering and innovation. KMUTT will map the courses available in the Ericsson Educate portal against the courses that the University offers, to allow students to use the courses to earn credits towards academic degrees and micro-credentials. Ericsson will also provide subject matter experts as guest lecturers on relevant topics pre-selected by KMUTT. Around 2,000 students are expected to benefit from this programme in the first year alone.

Igor Maurell, head of Ericsson Thailand states, “The collaboration with KMUTT is a great example of industry academia partnership towards developing a 5G ready workforce in Thailand. By supplementing the ongoing studies of students with Ericsson Educate content as well as insights from Ericsson experts, the students will strengthen their ICT skills and knowledge.

Through this collaboration, we hope to accelerate Thailand’s adoption of Industry 4.0 by enhancing the availability of 5G-ready talent in the country.”

“It is essential to bridge the gap between the skills of ICT workers and those sought by ICT companies in order to address the rapidly changing skill requirements. We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to address the existing skill gaps and prepare the students to be 5G-ready so that they can play a positive role in driving the digital economy.,” says Dr. Suvit Saetia, KMUTT’s president.

KMUTT is committed to this project and will designate faculty and teaching staff to promote the online degree offerings to their students and to the general student population in Thailand. Ericsson will collaborate with KMUTT to integrate existing courses and materials in Ericsson Educate as part of KMUTT’s curriculum for online-based non-degree courses, micro credentials programmes, and degree programmes. Ericsson will train KMUTT faculty members through webinars to use the course materials as part of the subjects they teach.

Ericsson has been in Thailand for 116 years, supporting the country through multiple generations of mobility, 2G ,3G ,4G and now 5G, playing a key role in every facet of telecommunications in the country.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus