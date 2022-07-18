Communications service providers’ (CSPs) transition from physical to multi-cloud networks is driven by the promises of enhanced service experience, complete resilience, operational agility, and optimised capital expenditure.

It is a radical departure from the traditional single-purpose hardware appliances model. CSPs therefore must now design and operate their service deliveries across a web of data centres, bridging physical and virtual ecosystems while enabling interoperability across a more diverse multi-vendor ecosystem.

Here, VMware considers the intensive tasks for coordinating virtual and cloud network functions (VNFs and CNFs collectively termed xNFs), combined with the design and management of services. An automated approach, in the form of orchestration, that abstracts the multi-cloud complexity and removes tedious manual tasks is mandatory to achieve the telco cloud’s expected efficiencies.