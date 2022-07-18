EXCLUSIVE VANILLAPLUS ARTICLE ON PAGE 14 INSIDE ISSUE 4

The search has been on for most of the last two decades for communications service providers (CSPs) to uncover new sources of revenue to underpin their continuing need to invest in the next generation of cellular networks as well as sustain fibre infrastructure roll-outs.

This is not a question with a single answer and many of the apparent answers have already proven to be wrong but with the clock ticking down to a commoditised future for CSPs, what monetisation levers do they have left to pull, asks George Malim?

Much of CSPs’ profitability during the last 20 years has come from enterprises which is in direct contrast to the coverage, attention and focus on innovation that has been experienced in the consumer sector. The mobile generations in tandem with smartphones and the app explosion have transformed how we all communicate as consumers and at work but this has left CSPs with a problem.

Who will pay for their infrastructure and, perhaps more importantly, who will pay more to use it?