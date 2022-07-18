D-Link, a global specialist in networking and connectivity technologies, has unveiled the latest additions to its EAGLE PRO AI family of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhanced Wi-Fi routers the AX1500 4G+ Smart Router (G416), AX1500 4G Smart Router (G415) and N300 4G Smart Router (G403).

Specifically designed to meet the growing demands of the modern smart home and office, the latest range of 4G smart routers from D-Link provide unparalleled connectivity, which is smarter, safer, faster and more reliable than ever before.

From device dense home networks struggling to maintain a growing number of connected technologies to those looking to improve their work-from-home setups, the latest launches from D-Link eliminate poor connectivity in a wide range of environments. Simultaneous 4G LTE/3G mobile internet and fixed broadband internet support allow you to set up fail-safe Internet should either connection fail.

The AX1500 4G+ Smart Router (G416) and AX1500 4G Smart Router (G415) are ideal for those experiencing poor fixed-line internet connection or frequent disconnections and looking to enjoy reliable, fast 4G LTE mobile internet.

Both 4G smart routers are mesh-ready and combine cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology with smart AI features. The built-in AI Wi-Fi Optimiser continuously scans for the Wi-Fi channel with the least interference to always offer the best connection. At the same time, the AI Traffic Optimiser prioritises the most critical internet usage for optimal online experience and stability. Easy to set up and install, the G416 and G415 provide 4G+ LTE Cat 6 and 4G LTE Cat 4 mobile internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps and 150 Mbps, respectively, combined with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 wireless speeds of up to 1500 Mpbs.

Alternatively, the N300 4G Smart Router (G403) offers an incredibly affordable option for those looking to connect to the Internet without needing a fixed phone line or a fail-safe internet connection. With similarly fast 4G LTE mobile internet speeds of up to 150 Mbps, the G403 also comes with many security features, such as dual-active firewalls (SPI and NAT) to prevent potential attacks over the Internet, as well as the latest WPA3 wireless encryption for added protection.

All three of D-Link’s latest 4G routers are SIM unlocked and work with any mobile service provider. The routers continuously review the network and monitor data usage with the integrated AI Assistant, sending recommendations and weekly reports to the EAGLE PRO AI app. The App is fully compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, giving users the convenience of hands-free control of their Wi-Fi.

EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 4G+ smart router (G416) features

4G+ LTE CAT 6 speeds of up to 300 Mbps

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with speeds up to 1.5 Gbps (300 + 1201)

3 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port

Fail-safe Internet with 4G / Ethernet WAN bi-directional failover

Mesh-ready with compatible EAGLE PRO AI Wi-Fi extender and mesh systems.

EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 4G smart router (G415) features

4G LTE CAT 4 speeds of up to 150 Mbps

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with speeds up to 1.5 Gbps (300 + 1201)

3 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port

Fail-safe Internet with 4G / Ethernet WAN bi-directional failover

Mesh-ready with compatible EAGLE PRO AI Wi-Fi extender and mesh systems.

EAGLE PRO AI N300 4G smart router (G403) features

4G LTE CAT 4 speeds of up to 150 Mbps

Wireless N (802.11n) with speeds up to 300 Mbps

4 Fast Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Fast Ethernet WAN port

Fail-safe Internet with 4G / Ethernet WAN bi-directional failover

