Michael Colaneri of AT&T Business

Dallas, United States. 12 July, 2022 – AT&T and McDonald’s USA are expanding their relationship to bring ultra-fast AT&T Business fibre to more than 750 McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. The symmetrical high-speed connectivity of the AT&T fibre network will provide these restaurants with the ability to elevate the customer experience today while opening the door for emerging technologies in the coming years.

McDonald’s has a deep history in embracing new technologies to deliver superior customer experiences. The last 24 months have triggered a revolution in consumer habits and expectations for restaurants and food service. As the industry evolves, McDonald’s plans to use the enhanced connectivity to help uncover the potential of continued advancements in technologies like the Internet of Things and edge computing.

Reliable connectivity to the McDonald’s global mobile app enables speedy delivery of services like contactless mobile order & pay, which has never been more important. Expanding fibre connectivity to more restaurants will provide the infrastructure necessary to support and deploy technologies like this more effectively.

For many customers, a visit to their local McDonald’s means more than enjoying a great meal. Many bring their mobile devices and connect via Wi-Fi to catch up on the latest hit TV show, do their homework or connect with family on a video chat. The speed and reliability of AT&T Business fibre will enhance these experiences for more restaurant guests.

AT&T Business fibre helps businesses sell more goods, reach more audiences, work faster and smarter. Services provided over fibre can transmit more information faster than cable for conferencing, file transfers, and cloud applications with equivalent download and upload speeds.

Please visit here for more information about AT&T Business fibre.

“In 5 years, the restaurant experience could be very different than what it is today. High-speed internet is a critical engine for growth and expansion, creativity and innovation, and a reimagined consumer experience in the industry. We’re thrilled to work together with McDonald’s to help shape the future of restaurants.” says Michael Colaneri, vice president, retail enterprise solutions, AT&T Business

“Our goal is to provide our customers the best experience possible, and we are excited to offer high speed internet on a broader scale. Every day, our customers rely on McDonald’s free Wi-Fi to work, study, connect with loved ones or simply relax. They’re able to access the internet on laptops or mobile devices at more than 11,500 participating restaurants with Wi-Fi, always free of charge. Fibre-optics are essential to delivering a seamless experience. This agreement with AT&T helps to ensure our customers can access the internet effortlessly and quickly.” – Whitney McGinnis, CIO and vice president, McDonald’s USA.

“Now more than ever, our McDonald’s restaurants have become the hub for family, friends, school, and work. With this expansion, AT&T is focused on providing our customers with a fast, reliable connection and quality internet experience. AT&T’s proven reliability helps my organisation stay connected to our customers, vendors, and keep our essential business applications running smoothly.” – Christian Sandoval, Owner/Operator, McDonald’s USA.

