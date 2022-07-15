Shenzhen, China. 14 July, 2022 – Fibocom, a global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces that its FM101-NA module has been successfully certified by another major US carrier. With high reliability and extended applicability, the module can now leverage the nationwide LTE network to empower IoT applications such as FWA, IIoT, C-V2X, etc.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12+ LTE Modem, FM101-NA is a high-value LTE Cat 6 module supporting WCDMA fallback. Featuring 3GPP Release 12 standards, the module delivers maximum downlink rate of 300Mbps and uplink rates of 50Mbps. Coming with M.2 form factor measuring 30.0mm x 42.0mm x 2.3mm, FM101-NA is compatible with Fibocom’s LTE Cat 4 module NL668, enabling customers to migrate from LTE to LTE-A while reducing investment concerns.

Along with abundant functionalities such as DFOTA, the Fibocom FM101-NA module supports multi-constellation GNSS receiver, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo, for high-performance positioning and navigation. Meanwhile, it supports multiple operating systems (Linux/ Android/ Windows), various Internet protocols as well as industry-standard interfaces (USB3.0, PCIe2.0, UART, USIM and PCM), allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for customer’s deployment.

To date, the FM101-NA module has been certified by FCC, IC, TSCA, RoHS, HF, GCF, PTCRB, AT&T and T-Mobile, the mass production of which is ready to help customers worldwide to develop their devices conveniently.

“We are proud to announce that our FM101-NA module has certified by US major carriers, which marks a milestone of our growing business in the global IoT industry. Fibocom aims to provide the best-in-class module solutions, proliferating seamless connectivity to more customers worldwide,” says Gene Santana, VP of overseas carriers certification dept., Fibocom.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus