Bellevue, United States & Bonn, Germany – T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom announced that Spoke, a mobility platform offering security, connectivity and rich experiences for cyclists, will use T IoT to help cyclists and motorists share the road more safely. T IoT, a complete solution offering global IoT connectivity, platform management and support, will power Spoke’s new hardware and software system, which delivers near real-time information to cyclists and motorists on the road to help them to reach their destination safely.

Consider that almost 50 million bikes were sold last year across the world. Then think of the millions of connected vehicles on the roads around the world. Currently, the process of connecting vehicles to data requires a cumbersome and time consuming process of commercial negotiation with the various network operators and IoT platforms. But cyclists and motorists obviously don’t care how a safety notification is delivered or what jurisdiction they are in, as long as the alerts are timely and actionable as the outcome can often prevent damage. material or injuries, and ultimately save lives.

T IoT delivers network connectivity that spans a full range of technologies to support nearly all possible IoT scenarios, both today and tomorrow, including NB-IoT, LTE-M, LTE and 5G, making it an optimal solution to help deliver near real-time connectivity at scale, in 188 destinations around the world.

“T IoT supports the low-latency speed and massive data required to connect Spoke’s global network of hardware and software on the go,” says Jarrett Wendt, CEO of Spoke. “Therefore, Spoke will provide cyclists with much more than peace of mind. It will deliver a world-class user experience, as well as driving-enriching features designed specifically for them, such as traffic, navigation, driving and health information. Leading innovation from T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom makes it the ideal partner for Spoke’s solutions.

“Spoke is exactly the kind of customer, innovation and global application we had in mind when we launched T IoT earlier this year,” says Mishka Dehghan, senior vice president of strategy, product and solutions engineering at T-Mobile Business Group. “Spoke intends to leverage IoT and 5G for the benefit of all, and with T IoT, the company will have one team and one solution to manage all of its connections across the globe to helping the most vulnerable road users by connecting them to the mobility ecosystem around them.

“The future of our traffic system is based on a robust C-V2X (vehicle-to-everything) ecosystem delivered through global cellular 5G connectivity. We are pleased to support pioneering companies such as Spoke, and help build a reliable connected system to deliver safe mobility and rich experiences for cyclists, through T IoT’s global presence,” says Dennis Nikles, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT.

To learn more about T IoT from T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom, visit here.

To learn more about Spoke, visit Spoke.

Qualifying Service and Required Devices. Coverage not available in some areas.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus