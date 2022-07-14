Foster City, United States – MATRIXX Software, a global provider in 5G monetisation, announced that it has validated its MATRIXX digital commerce platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts and attained AWS Outposts ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program.

This announcement builds on the recent announcement of MATRIXX’s availability on AWS Outposts – a family of fully managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premise or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience. This designation is the result of a technical validation by AWS partner solution architects for sound architecture and adherence to AWS practices.

“Enabling our customers to harness the benefits of edge-based clouds for monetisation is a top priority for us,” says Marc Price, chief technology officer at MATRIXX Software. “Achieving AWS Outposts Ready designation is another critical proof point for our customers who desire benefits from cloud scalability and agility without compromising on privacy or speed. We look forward to working with existing and future customers to deliver the benefits of MATRIXX on AWS Outposts.”

MATRIXX on AWS Outposts offers a new way for global carriers to get the benefits of MATRIXX’s high-performance, low latency monetisation capabilities based on their hybrid and edge cloud requirements. Together, MATRIXX and AWS Outposts empower communications service providers (CSPs) to develop, scale and monetise innovative new products and services based on each CSPs needs and requirements. MATRIXX on AWS Outposts is currently being deployed at a multinational carrier for 4G/5G/fixed monetisation of consumer and enterprise services.

“As CSPs advance their cloud strategies, validation on platforms such as AWS Outposts will be increasingly important,” says Jennifer Kyriakakis, founder and chief marketing officer at MATRIXX Software. “With this Service Ready designation, telcos can have confidence they will get all the benefits of MATRIXX’s highly configurable monetisation capabilities running in a secure and massively scalable hybrid cloud environment.”

