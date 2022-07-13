Waltham, MA. 12 July 2022 – Netcracker Technology announced that its cloud-native Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), part of the Netcracker Digital BSS product suite, will be deployed in a public cloud setting by Belgian operator Telenet, a quad-play provider for business and residential customers.

Netcracker Configure, Price, Quote supports flexible pricing based on a number of criteria, including customer type and market segment, and provides a comprehensive quotation management system with a user-friendly interface. By shifting Netcracker CPQ to a public cloud deployment, Telenet is better positioned to reach the important B2B market segment where highly customisable service offerings that are integrated with ordering processes and support various business models are in high demand.

Telenet wanted a way to increase converged sales volumes and the average order value, improve proposal management efficiencies and boost its success rate for closing business agreements. By hosting CPQ in the public cloud, Telenet will be able to grow its enterprise business through improved control over the software and a more consistent and simplified management of the product price list.

“We specifically looked for a public cloud-based CPQ platform deployment that allows us to leverage an out-of-the-box B2B offering solution in a shorter timeframe with minimal adaptations, resulting in an optimal maintenance model,” says Micha Berger, CTIO at Telenet. ”Due to our successful existing partnership with Netcracker, this felt like a natural choice and we are confident that their cloud-native CPQ will give us the increased commercial advantage, visibility and flexibility into the complex B2B sales process.”

“Telenet is an extremely valued customer of ours, and we couldn’t be happier to continue the journey with them by providing our CPQ in a public cloud setting,” says Mitat Kizilelma, vice president of strategic accounts at Netcracker. “By leveraging the cloud, Telenet will be able to dramatically reduce the time to deliver converged offerings to its B2B customers, while taking advantage of critical features such as automatic updates, resulting in a more efficient system.”

