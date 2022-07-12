Louis Hall of Cerillion plc

London, 12 July 2022 – Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced a major new contract with Cable & Wireless Seychelles (CWS), the telecommunications company in the Seychelles, to implement a complete digital BSS/OSS solution. Cerillion is providing a full turnkey delivery of Cerillion Unify, within a private cloud deployment to maximise the benefits of data security, control, and cost of operation.

Based on the company’s BSS/OSS product suite, Cerillion Unify is a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs who need to manage the full range of service types, payment methods and business models in a single convergent system. With a full portfolio of B2B and B2C services to support, CWS will be able to streamline its business processes using Cerillion Unify’s end-to-end process automation, as well as delivering on its digital vision through Cerillion’s mobile app and self-service portal.

“Whilst continuing on our digital transformation journey, we know now, more than ever, that data quality is the key to transformation success,” says Shoaib Khan, CTO of CWS. “Cerillion provides not only the BSS/OSS software to facilitate our digital vision, but also private cloud deployment and the proven track record of integration and data migration that will ensure we can deliver on our wider digital roadmap.”

“Cable & Wireless plays a big part in the lives of the people of the Seychelles, and this digital transformation programme will deliver significant benefits throughout the communities we serve,” adds George Doffay, CEO of CWS. “We have chosen Cerillion because they provide a SaaS solution with the certainty of outcome we need for this mission-critical project, and we’re confident that this investment will provide the BSS/OSS platform for our on-going success.”

“We are delighted to be helping Cable & Wireless Seychelles as they continue their digital transformation journey,” comments Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Our experience of working with other similar quad-play CSPs means we can add significant value through best practices and lessons learned, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

