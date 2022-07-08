Espoo, Finland. 6 July 2022 – Nokia has announced its first optical switch deal in Portugal. Redes Energeticas Nacionais (REN), the Portuguese Transmission System Operator (TSO), renewed its optical transport network using using Nokia packet DWDM/OTN technology, within its telecommunications network transformation programme.

REN’s optical transport layer connects more than 25 gas and electrical substations with 1,600 km of optical fibre around the entire country. Nokia’s DWDM/OTN solution supports network slicing to guarantee capacity and latency for operational communications services up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet speeds, ensuring a high capacity long-haul transmission layer in REN´s private telecommunications network.

The deal follows the successful 2018 implementation of the Nokia DWDM/OTN technology for datacentre interconnection.

Luis Bueno, Nokia head of enterprise for Spain and Portugal, says, “Following the success of the 2018 project to connect REN’s datacentres, we are proud to build on their relationship and rollout this country-wide deployment with the support of our local partner Axians Portugal.”

Ines Lucas, IT director, REN, says, “We have partened with Nokia and Axians to upgrade REN´s optical transmission network and provide maintenance support during its full lifecycle. It was a two year project and we were able to meet successfully our requirements and initial plan throughout a very constrained period with all the pandemic logostic and human restrictions.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus