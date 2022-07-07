Andre Gunnberg of MATRIXX Software

Inetum, a specialist in IT services and solutions in 27 countries, and MATRIXX Software, a global provider of telecommunications monetisation, will work together to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) develop, sell and monetise a full range of communications services

The rollout of 4G and 5G networks has increased pressure on CSPs to deliver a constantly evolving portfolio of consumer and business-focused services and to bring a competitive digital experience to their clients. Evolving 5G networks will open up additional service opportunities in vertical sectors such as logistics, healthcare and manufacturing.

To seize these opportunities and deal with the technical and commercial challenges that will accompany them, CSPs will need a high level of agility, flexibility and operational efficiency in their supporting business platforms.

The MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform will be integrated into Inetum’s telecom portfolio to create a solution that will help CSPs transform their businesses and increase return on their network investments.

The two companies will then work together to address digital transition and pre-paid replacement opportunities, focusing initially on operators in the Middle East and Africa.

The Inetum and MATRIXX Software relationship will reportedly bring advanced real-time monetisation capabilities into the BSS domain, improving both operational efficiency and the customer experience with a new digital stack. This transformative solution is expected to include:

A predefined stack bridging between network and customer engagement channels

Turnkey migration, deployment and operational services

Process review and automation

Accelerated MVP strategies for new digital brands

A digital, omnichannel customer experience

Reduced call centre traffic and customer support costs

New charging capabilities that will increase top-line revenues

Public, private cloud, or inhouse data centre deployment options

Complete or partial outsourcing of the IT asset

“Helping CSPs and their customers through their digitalisation remains Inetum’s primary TMT sector objective, and the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform is one of the platforms that will help us achieve this.” says Pierre Marin, head of telecom media & technologies sector of Inetum. “As part of this agreement, Inetum intends to develop a competency centre that will train and fully certify delivery resources in the MATRIXX Software solution.”

“Speed and agility are essential ingredients for success in today’s highly competitive markets,” says Andre Gunnberg, chief revenue officer, MATRIXX Software. ”We are excited to partner with Inetum to offer a powerful and highly configurable monetisation platform that helps operators move fast and compete more effectively.”

