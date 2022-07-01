1 July 2022 – Telstra’s optical network provides connectivity between Telstra’s IP routers and switches and this deployment will initially be used for Telstra’s internet traffic and broadband connectivity.

Iskra Nikolova, Telstra executive for network and infrastructure, says, “We’re seeing traffic demands for mobile and fixed growing at over 40% and around 25% per annum respectively, driven by more people working from home and higher bandwidth requirements. This is due to the rising demands of video streaming and online gaming, as well as increased requirements for cloud and data centre connectivity.

Increasing the ability to interface into Telstra’s Optical Network will allow us to scale more efficiently and provide an enhanced experience for our mobile, fixed broadband, enterprise and wholesale customers.”

Transmitted over Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform using their latest optical modem technology WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5E), the upgrade from a 100 GE to a 400 GE interface will improve optical network performance and service capacity while reducing power inefficiencies in the optical network.

Additionally, the 400 GE interface has the same physical footprint as its 100 GE counterparts, providing a sustainable upgrade path without compromising on any physical restrictions. It also provides four times the service capacity while reducing power consumption of the optical network.

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand says, “This milestone achievement will ensure that Telstra’s Optical Network has the capabilities to meet existing and future demands from its customers. Here at Ericsson, we are proud to work with Telstra and Ciena in providing network services that will benefit all Australians.”

Matthew Vesperman, regional managing director for Ciena Australia and New Zealand says, “Innovative network providers like Telstra are constructing adaptive networks that can not only scale but also dynamically respond to unpredictable traffic requirements. Ciena’s 6500 platform powered by WaveLogic optics combines the required capabilities and software intelligence, providing optical network efficiencies while optimising its footprint, power, and capacity.”

