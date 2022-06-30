Richard Hart of Quectel

Shanghai, China. 29 June 2022 – Following the successful launch of Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, global IoT solutions provider Quectel Wireless Solutions is now A global connectivity sales campaign is being rolled out in the Asia Pacific region.

This new campaign continues Quectel’s tradition of providing innovative modules and antennas to support cellular applications, enabling customers to purchase SIM cards and connection management as well as module, antenna and design services to simplify their edge deployments. The added connectivity expands the company’s product portfolio and helps customers simplify the process of designing, building, connecting and commercialising IoT products.

Currently, Quectel provides connectivity in more than 190 countries through more than 500 network operators, covering technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and Cat-M. Quectel’s connectivity is suitable for the entire market, especially for deployments that use single-vendor modules, antennas and wiring to accelerate time-to-market and maximise business efficiency.

Embedded and integrated SIM (eSIM and iSIM) products are now entering mainstream use. Quectel recently launched the new BG773A-GL ultra-compact LTE Cat M1, NB1 and NB2 modules with integrated SIM card (iSIM) support. The iSIM capability of this new module brings great flexibility and ease of use to integrators and IoT service providers, helping customers simplify deployments that previously required the installation and management of traditional SIM cards for local markets. Combining modules that support eSIM or iSIM technology and Quectel’s connectivity technology, this new module connects to the best available network after power up.

Richard Hart, director of global connectivity at Quectel, says, “Quectel’s connectivity is built on service, quality and reliability, backed by Tier 1 suppliers and strong Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Our focus is is to provide customers with business flexibility to ensure they get high quality connectivity to support their IoT solutions no matter where in the world they are located. Take advantage of tariff self-optimisation capabilities, when over-the-air (OTA) software updates, etc. We can minimise the risk of additional charges when additional bandwidth needs to be consumed and avoid huge bills.”

In addition to its long-standing global expertise in modules and antennas, Quectel also has extensive experience in connectivity, having developed the QuecConnectivity platform to manage more than 30 million SIM cards in Asia. Michael Wallon, vice president of sales, Asia Pacific & Australia & New Zealand, says, “Our modules and antenna products can now be combined with ‘Connectivity as a Service’ to provide customers with a single point of access to Quectel’s full range of products and services combination.”

Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel, says, “By adding connectivity to the capability mix, Quectel is simplifying and accelerating the deployment of IoT devices, reducing complexity for customers. Quectel is committed to enabling the benefit of the Internet of Things. Innovation for industrial customers, our launch of connectivity capabilities in Asia Pacific is another milestone in this journey. For more than a decade, Quectel has helped IoT companies build a smarter world, and now we will connect a smarter world ”

