Mitja Stular of Telekom Slovenije

Kranj, Slovenia, 28 June 2022 – The route to critically upgrading fibre-optic networks towards PON broadband has been made easier with the successful trial of the Iskratel Lumia C16 for Telekom Slovenije, the national telecommunications operator in Slovenia.

Iskratel also announced that its compact Combo PON (XGS-PON and GPON) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) has been successfully tested by several operators. Suited for urban and rural population densities alike, the Iskratel Lumia C16 is ideal for meeting various needs of end users, from a typical residential quad play (broadband internet access, television, telephone and wireless service provisions) to the most demanding residential uses; from SOHO to mobile backhaul.

“At Telekom Slovenije, the Slovenian service provider, we are providing the way with the introduction of 10Gbps Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) communications. In addition to the improved data rates and capabilities, we are also looking to benefit from the flexibility that Combo PON OLTs deliver,” says Mitja Stular, PhD, member of the management board, responsible for technology at Telekom Slovenije. “We recognise Combo PON technology as a catalyst for the fusion and unification of FTTH access networks. Beside delivering services to both residential and business users, the unified network will also connect base stations for mobile communications not only of 5G, but also mobile generations to come.”

Mitja Golja

Iskratel’s OLT portfolio includes a complete fibre-access offering of GPON, XGS-PON and Combo PON technology to address various operators’ migration needs. At the forefront of the portfolio, Iskratel Lumia C16 is a Combo PON OLT that offers an outstanding level of versatility and flexibility for both GPON and XGS-PON deployments. The Iskratel Lumia C16 is energy-saving and aligns with Iskratel’s overall environmental strategy, actively contributing to the reduction of energy consumption and related greenhouse-gas emissions.

“We are glad to see the benefits of our Combo PON OLT recognised by one of the most comprehensive providers of communication services in the region,” says Iskratel broadband business development director Mitja Golja. “Iskratel Lumia C16 will allow Telekom Slovenije to continue its path to access networks.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus