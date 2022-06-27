Elisabetta Castiglioni of A1 Digital

A1 Group, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s telecommunication and IT infrastructure providers and an SD-WAN provider, announced that it will offer new services via VMware SD-WAN in all of its operating companies.

The end-to-end managed service not only covers network hardware, but also the implementation and management of the network. A1 Group is introducing a competence centre for SD-WAN, offering proactive monitoring on all services, multilingual 24/7 support with reaction times of under 15 minutes and 99.9% availability covering the full area of SD-WAN services including consulting, RMA, proactive monitoring, and global provider-management internationally with remote and onsite implementation and offerings.

SD-WAN provides the network performance and flexibility that is required as one of the key technologies for digitalisation. All A1 Group companies work together to drive forward product and service developments resulting in early go-to-market success and the implementation of a centre of excellence for SD-WAN and other innovative network services.

“This is why I am especially pleased about our collaboration with VMware, resulting in an international cooperation with all our Group countries. It is an excellent proof of concept, how colleagues from different countries and cultures have developed an international concept for our global customers,” says Elisabetta Castiglioni, CEO A1 Digital.

Network in the cloud

SD-WAN (Software-defined Wide Area Network) addresses the network-related issues an SME (small medium enterprise) may face. It transfers the capabilities of a local WAN to the cloud, enabling the link to existing and future branches, subsidiaries, or office locations with all means of existing connectivity. By using SD-WAN services, the rollout, maintenance, and management of cloud-based software for all customer locations as well as network stability and reliability is improved. A1 Group manages not only the overlay, but also the underlay, which has a large impact on reducing downtimes and complexity in the network while also reducing costs.

VMware SD-WAN

VMware SD-WAN is a specialist in software-defined WAN that delivers high performance and reliable access from branches or work-from-anywhere locations to cloud services, private data centres and SaaS-based enterprise applications in a cost-effective manner. VMware SD-WAN simplifies branch wide area networking by automating deployment and improving performance over private, broadband Internet, and LTE links for today’s distributed enterprises. VMware SD-WAN offers a flexible, cloud-delivered solution built to enable better security, visibility, control, and resiliency. The solution combines multiple links and uses traffic steering technology to automatically select the best path for each application to ensure consistent performance and overcome quality issues and outages.

VMware SD-WAN is a foundational component of VMware SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), which converges network services with cloud security and Zero Trust network access to deliver flexibility, agility and scalability for enterprises of all sizes.

“Customers are looking for solutions from partners such as A1 that provide more secure, automated access to data and apps, from anywhere. VMware SD-WAN enables simple access to information, no matter where it’s located, so businesses can adapt and scale and employees can work from wherever they choose,” says Craig Connors, VP and GM SASE business at VMware.

