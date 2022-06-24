Patrick Qian of Quectel

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the SG560D, an Android Smart module integrating 5G New Radio (NR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Featuring a powerful CPU and GPU, the SG560D will satisfy complex application scenarios that require both high data rates and computing capabilities such as in-vehicle infotainment, industrial handheld devices, smart gateways, industrial cameras, monitoring devices and more.

“In the era of Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT), computing capability becomes more critical to make devices smarter and more responsive. Our 5G SG560D module combines 5G and AI technologies to deliver state-of-the-art performance in communication and data processing,” says Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. “I believe the SG560D will offer an excellent option for edge computing requirements and will accelerate the digital transformation of devices in many verticals.”

Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, Quectel’s SG560D is a 5G Sub-6GHz Smart module equipped with a Qualcomm® Kryo 670 CPU built on Arm v8 Cortex technology as well as a Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU, which bring superior computing power to enable fast, high-quality data processing. Tests indicate that the SG560D module can achieve computing performance of up to 14 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Of particular note, is that Quectel’s SG560D contains an embedded Android 12 Operating System which allows for future upgrades to Android 13/14/15. It has a default onboard memory of 4GB LPDDR4X + 64GB UFS, with multiple memory configurations available. The product has multi-region variants including SG560D-EU for EMEA, SG560D-NA for North America, SG560D-CN for China and SG560D-WF for worldwide use. Another major benefit is that this new product has a long life span and will be available until 2028.

Through the MIPI DSI interface, the SG560D can support displays with a maximum resolution of 2520×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The module provides video performance offering a maximum 4K@30fps video encode and 4K@60fps video decode as well as a maximum of five groups of cameras.

Featuring 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the SG560D supports downlink 4 × 4 MIMO and uplink 2 × 2 MIMO, and is backwards compatible with global LTE/WCDMA networks.

In addition to cellular communication capability, the SG560D supports Wi-Fi 6E bands of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Wi-Fi 2×2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2, which will significantly improve network coverage and enhance transmission data rates in different application scenarios.

Furthermore, the SG560D module integrates a multi-constellation GNSS receiver and can concurrently receive signals from up to seven constellations (GPS/GLONASS/BDS/NavIC/ Galileo/QZSS/SBAS). Combining GNSS signals from dual-frequency bands (L1/L5), the module is able to deliver fast and highly accurate positioning performance even in difficult conditions.

With various peripheral interfaces such as dual USB, multiple PCIe and UART, I2S, SPI, the SG560D module offers flexibility and ease of integration to OEM developers in a wide range of AIoT applications including video conferencing systems, live streaming devices, gaming, edge computing, robots, drones, AR/VR and intelligent retail.

In addition, Quectel offers a wide range of off-the-shelf and customised high-performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. Customers can bundle Quectel’s SG560D module with Quectel’s antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their smart devices. In particular, Quectel’s range of Combo antennas, which integrate multiple technologies such as 5G, 4G, GNSS, and Wi-Fi, offer a highly flexible and reliable high-performance antenna solution for outdoor applications.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus