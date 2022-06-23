Sweden-based BeammWave AB is now an ETSI member, after being approved via the member online application poll. This was held from June 1 to 21, 2022.

ETSI (the European Telecommunications Standards Institute) is an independent, not-for-profit, standardisation organisation in the field of information and communications. ETSI supports the development and testing of global technical standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications, and services. ETSI counts more than 900 member organisations worldwide, drawn from over 60 countries and five continents. Members comprise a diversified pool of large and small private companies, research entities, academia, government, and public organisations.

“This is another significant step for BeammWave taking part as a contributing member to the important ICT work of ETSI,” says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

“Our first contributions will be within the 3GPP framework, but we recognise ETSI’s role in Europe and globally and will participate in several other important initiatives as well,” says Joakim Axmon, senior expert in systems and standards at BeammWave.

