78% of operators will rely on AI-based solutions to help reduce energy consumption.

Many operators have pledged to support large-scale sustainability initiatives to become carbon neutral by 2050.

However, vague targets and lip service are no longer enough to satisfy the increasingly well-informed consumer, much less the Regulator or the operator’s own CFO.

Not only is reducing the energy consumption of an operator network critical to their general efficiency and sustainability goals, but it has also become a strategic priority and commercial imperative amongst senior executives within over 80 tier one operators.

Operators are taking action and reviewing the different ways to reduce energy consumption, from liquid-cooled base stations to retiring legacy copper.

Perhaps the best opportunity to achieve long-term sustainable efficiencies lies in the intelligent management of the network itself, supported by emerging AI and ML technologies.

In this light report, Caroline Gabriel, Research Director at Analysys Mason, explores how Operators can use Artificial Intelligence to achieve energy savings rapidly and cost-effectively.

