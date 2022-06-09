The first quarter of the year saw Allot Secure blocking 618% more malicious URLs than the first quarter of 2021. The threat landscape is constantly changing and while there may be fluctuations in types of threats, the long-term trend is that threats are increasing.

The beginning of the year saw a rise in banking trojans. A banker trojan is a malicious computer program designed to gain access to privileged information from an online banking system. We also saw malware, a fake cryptocurrency trading scam, adware, and browser hijackers. Allot is dedicated to protecting CSPs and their customers from cyberattacks across their network and endpoints, providing a complete 360-degree approach.

This Q1 2022 Cyber Threat Report shows how European communication service providers that partner with Allot were able to block all types of cyber threats and keep their consumer subscribers safe all year long.

This report covers January 2022 – March 2022, and reviews data in 2021, covered in our previous two reports. This report also explores how attacks have changed over the past year.

