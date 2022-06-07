Private equity fund Queen’s Park Equity (QPE) has partnered with TelcoSwitch, a provider of unified communications (UC) and compliance solutions supporting 140,000 active daily users across 65 countries. TelcoSwitch has been recognised in the UK’s Sunday Times Tech Track 100 and the FT 1000: Europe’s fastest growing companies.

The undisclosed investment will enable TelcoSwitch to explore further M&A opportunities, broaden its channel focused product suite, increase headcount to better serve its customers, and surpass 400,000 active users by the end of 2024. This will follow on from the series of successful acquisitions completed in the last 18 months, including OneVoice, PBX Hosting, and SureVoIP.

Russell Lux, TelcoSwitch founder and CEO, says: “This is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved with TelcoSwitch. In under six years we’ve grown a successful channel business that continues to challenge the status quo in our industry with powerful products and services. The team at QPE share our energy and enthusiasm, and we’re delighted to have their long-term support in accelerating our strategy and ambitions.”

Nick Manning, investing at QPE adds: “We are very excited to be supporting TelcoSwitch to build on the impressive growth the team have achieved in recent years. Their success is testament to both the quality of the underlying technology and the strength of the management team which has positioned TelcoSwitch perfectly to continue its exceptional growth story.”

TelcoSwitch’s executive management structure will remain unchanged following the investment, while Jonny Kay and Nick Manning from QPE will join the TelcoSwitch board of directors. TelcoSwitch represents QPE’s eighth partnership investment.

