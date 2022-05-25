How can IoT, AI and Edge drive profitable customer experiences?
In the latest QuickFire video, IoT Now’s editorial director, Jeremy Cowan chats to David Rolfe, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Volt Active Data to learn how customer value is being enriched by hyper personalisation, the latest market developments and what’s next in personalised customer experiences.
Join the live webinar on the 1st of June 2022 with IoT Now, Volt Active Data, Flytxt and Beecham Research to get expert insight on the latest hyper-personalisation strategies, future opportunities and how IoT, AI and Edge are driving profitable customer experiences.
WEBINAR | How can AI and Edge Drive Profitable Customer Experiences?
Key take-aways/questions which will be addressed:
- What is the market opportunity for hyper-personalization? (Beecham Research)
- Why does it matter? (Beecham Research)
- What are the top 3 steps to excel at hyper-contextual customer engagement? (Flytxt)
- Flytxt has many customers leveraging their data platform for hyper personalization. What are they seeing in the market and where do they see future opportunities? (Flytxt)
- How does an in-time decisioning data platform make your hyper-personalization strategies more effective? (Volt)
category: Videos