Espoo, Finland. 24 May 2022 – Nokia announced it has reached the 1.5 million port milestone for its Quillion chipset-based broadband solutions, potentially reaching 50 million subscribers ready for 10Gb/sec and more. 500K of the ports are 25G PON-ready.

Operators are increasingly looking at consolidating network services in a bid to reduce both capital and operational expenditure. The increased speeds enabled by Quillion are providing operators the capability to offer enterprise services and mobile transport.

Chorus in New Zealand uses Nokia Quillion solution to offer Hyperfibre Business packages for customers to leverage hyper connectivity for cloud computing, 4K/8K video transfers and other applications, promising “Hyperfibre’s customised high-bandwidth connectivity meets the growing needs of the internet of things, smart cities, cloud and big data solutions”.

Julie Kunstler, chief analyst at Omdia says, “The industry is beginning to recognise that the value of their FTTH networks reaches far beyond residential broadband. Industry 4,0, smart cities, energy production and business services all require green, high capacity bandwidth and low latency at the edge of the network, where FTTH is already in place.

The Quillion chipset now has more than160 operator customers around the world. Designed to offer multi-PON capabilities with GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON all running on the same fibre, Quillion also reduces energy consumption, with 50% less power needed in fibre installations than previous generations which comfortably beats EU Codes of Conduct for Broadband Communication Equipment targets and helps operators to meet their emissions goals.

Sandy Motley, president, fixed networks division at Nokia, says, “I am delighted we have reached this milestone. Quillion’s multi-PON design and low power requirements have been instrumental in our ability to accelerate XGS-PON, especially with customers looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and future proof their networks.”

