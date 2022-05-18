Greg Jones of Kajeet

18 May 2022 – Kajeet, a provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable and managed IoT solutions to over 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, and state and local governments, announced the launch of Sentinel Insights, a robust, cloud-based data analytics product that enhances Kajeet’s flagship IoT management platform, Sentinel. With machine learning and predictive analytics, Sentinel Insights provides real-time data, alerts and visualisation capabilities that transform customer data into actionable intelligence for better, more informed decision making.

“Sentinel Insights a new era for Kajeet’s data analytics engine and represents a critical step forward in our mission of providing intelligent connections for good,” says Greg Jones, chief technology officer at Kajeet. “Analysing data trends and anomalies such as how and when students use their devices, the content they consume, their engagement rate, etc. can help educators produce better outcomes for their students.”

According to Gartner, most chief data officers will fail to establish data literacy within their workforce by 2025. This projection emphasizes a key pain point: they simply do not have the resources needed to gather, process and interpret the data needed to drive specific actions. Sentinel Insights eradicates these inefficiencies for organisations, providing an innovative solution that processes data and extracts meaningful takeaways to optimise their delivery against business goals.

Sentinel Insights is the only analytics tool in the IoT connectivity market that provides multiple, real-time, interactive data visualisation dashboards that are highly configurable according to the needs of customers. It aggregates insights from various data-rich sources and tracks real-time activity at the device, application and network levels. Sentinel Insights also enables dynamic cohort analysis, allowing device managers to detect significant trends and anomalies across a specific group of users a capability that presents breakthrough benefits for Kajeet’s customer base.

According to Dennis David, president of Infuriant Technology Solutions, “The launch of the real-time Sentinel Insights analytics platform is an incredibly valuable addition to the Kajeet product portfolio. Our clients, such as Five Guys, have a voracious appetite for real-time analytics across all areas of their business operations, down to accurately predicting the number of pickles needed in each location on a daily basis.”

Sentinel Insights is provisioned on Kajeet’s Sentinel IoT management platform. Centralising all devices, data usage, user groups, and policies, Sentinel enables administrators to manage multiple networks and accounts across all devices, as well as providing web filtering, firewalls and malware detection all in one easy-to-use interface. Sentinel Insights powers intelligent connections for Kajeet’s diverse customer base, including organisations across the education, transportation, field services, government and healthcare industries.

