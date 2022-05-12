Hamdy Farid of Nokia

Espoo, Finland. 11 May 2022 – Nokia announced two new Software-as-Service (SaaS) offerings that help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises strengthen their energy efficiency efforts and optimise the management of home devices. The announcement is the latest push by Nokia to provide its customers with faster time-to-value in operating their telecom networks and delivering new services.

Using AI, Nokia AVA (“Analytics Virtualisation and Automation”) for Energy SaaS closely monitors multi-vendor network traffic patterns to reduce connectivity resources during low usage periods. Through constant monitoring of network traffic patterns and making adjustments in real-time, this software tool can realise two- to five-fold energy savings compared to non-AI systems that perform temporary network resource shutdowns based on fixed schedules.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS also helps CSPs spot anomalies and benchmark the energy efficiency of passive infrastructure, such as batteries, power supplies, and air conditioning units that can account for up to 50% of overall energy consumption.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS, commercially available today, reflects Nokia’s broader commitment to cut emissions by 50 percent between 2019 and 2030 across its value chain, including its own operations, products in use, logistics, and final assembly supplier factories.

Nokia Home Device Management SaaS is a vendor agnostic, automated, secure and scalable device management platform capable of managing millions of home devices, like smart home thermostats and connected refrigerators. The new SaaS service enables operators to remotely manage Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), such as residential gateway, 5G fixed wireless access devices, Wifi extenders and IP set-top boxes; and provides ultra reliable secure broadband connectivity to the smart home.

By standardising and automating the data recollection process, Nokia Home Device Management SaaS provides a single, integrated, standard base platform that supports home devices from any vendor. This new SaaS service is also commercially available, as is Nokia Anomaly Detection SaaS.

Announced in November 2021, Nokia Anomaly Detection SaaS is a machine learning service aimed at finding and remediating network anomalies before they affect network customers.

Michael Soper

Nokia has a position in the home device management market, with over 150 million home devices globally that are managed by the company’s software solution. Similarly, in analytics, Nokia is rated #1 by Appledore Consulting for market share in “AI Ops” and “Network Data Management.”

Michael Soper, senior analyst, at TBR, says, “Nokia’s new SaaS offerings represent a significant change in the telecom market, as SaaS is the acceleration engine for the telecom industry to realise the full potential of 5G and beyond.”

Hamdy Farid, senior vice president, business applications at Nokia, says, “The convergence of cloud native software, hyperscaler collaboration, and 5G makes the business case for SaaS very compelling. These latest Nokia SaaS services reflect the path Nokia is to help our customers accelerate their time to value; reduce complexity; and automate the services lifecycle through software consumed purely on demand.”

