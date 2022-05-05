Roel Jansen of Hiber

Houston and Amsterdam. 5 May 2022 – Hiber, the satellite-enabled IoT scale-up, is rolling out its HiberHilo remote well monitoring technology in the United States to help oil and gas producers monitor their remote wells via satellite connectivity. The technology unlocks significant improvement in the production, downtime reduction, safety, and sustainability of oil and gas wells.

HiberHilo connects sensors on wellheads via a wireless, solar-powered gateway to satellites, and then on to an API or secure online dashboard. Multiple wellheads with sensors can be connected to the same gateway within a five-mile radius. The sensors relay readings regularly to give a 24/7 view of the status of any well, so issues such as production downtime or leaks are immediately identified and quickly rectified.

With remote wells notoriously difficult to monitor and most encountering integrity issues or production issues at some point in their life, HiberHilo makes monitoring these remote assets in the least-connected parts of the world safer, cheaper, and easier.

What sets HiIberHilo apart from traditional well monitoring solutions is that the technology is easier to install, more affordable, and works even in the most remote environments. With its cost and ROI value proposition, HiberHilo makes the digitisation of well monitoring possible for even the lowest-producing wells.

“Oil and gas operators know that well monitoring can be both difficult and dangerous, and poses many other logistical challenges,” says Hiber CEO Roel Jansen. “Well monitoring solutions can help overcome many of these problems, but have traditionally been unreliable in remote areas and too expensive for all but the highest-producing wells. Yet, more than 60% of wells in the USA produce less than 100 barrels a day. HiberHilo’s technology makes well monitoring affordable for even these low-producing remote wells, helping oil companies to optimise production.”

