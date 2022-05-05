A new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) modular connectivity solution by HUBER+SUHNER, enables subscribers to partially install their own fiber.

Known as RESA, the new solution is designed for rural/suburban residential and commercial areas. It is an easy installation alternative for both carriers and end customers. RESA is designed to reduce the costs, time and resources required for rolling out FTTH networks, while giving subscribers more convenience and choice.

“We are excited to see RESA accelerate FTTH deployments to support a key goal for the industry,” says Daniel Berz, market manager for fixed access network at HUBER+SUHNER. “The convenience and flexibility to subscribers will also greatly contribute to carriers’ network rollout business as they can deliver more FTTH deployments in less time and at a lower cost.”

The modular solution is split into two different phases: homes passed and homes connected. In the first stage, the carriers pre-install the RESA splice closure (SC) box underground in the street. For the second phase, subscribers, without needing any fiber optic knowledge, are given simple instructions on how to install the last few meters of the FTTH connection within the boundaries of their own property.

Berz adds: “The design greatly reduces carriers’ time and resources involved in coordinating FTTH installations at multiple properties. Its plug and play functionality makes for easy installation, which streamlines the process and allows for individual adaptions based on connectivity demands. It is really ideal for FTTH rollouts in rural or suburban residential areas, where there are plenty of single or dual family houses.”

The first part of RESA can be laid by the carrier in one go, reducing a historically timely and costly process. This improves the subscriber experience by greatly reducing the time they spend on the FTTH rollout waiting list and eliminating the need to allocate time for FTTH installers to work at their private property.

The modular connectivity solution includes the buried RESA splice closure (RESA SC), the pre-connectorised building entry point (RESA BEP) module and the pre-terminated Q-ODC-2 mini cable. The solution can endure harsh outdoor conditions (IP68) in an amplitude of climates and will provide long-term FTTH network connectivity to the customer.

