London, United Kingdom. 04 May, 2022 – Allied Telesis, a provider of hardware and software products that allow customers to build secure, feature-rich, and scalable data exchange solutions, announced its launch of the TQ6702 GEN2 Wi-Fi 6 (8×8) wireless access point. Allied Telesis Wi-Fi 6 solutions, with a raw capacity of 4.8 gigabits, are here to power todays’ mobile experiences, offering faster speeds for immersive-experience applications and more capacity for mobile and IoT devices.

Wi-Fi 6 offers new features such as OFDMA and bi-directional MU-MIMO that increase the intelligence of the AP in managing multiple client connections at once, providing better throughput, connectivity and overall performance. The 8 spatial streams on the TQ6702 GEN2 enhance performance, placing the device at the top of the class for bandwidth. Support for real-time applications like streaming video makes the TQ6702 GEN2 ideal for education, healthcare, manufacturing, and busy commercial environments.

Channel blanket wireless technology is the solution for mobile roaming in challenging physical environments. The high-throughput TQ6702 GEN2 maximises the benefit of Channel blanket technology without compromising on overall performance. It joins other “hybrid” access points in the Allied Telesis range that offer compatibility with legacy wireless clients and interference-free high-density AP installations.

“We’ve combined the power of Wi-Fi 6 and 8 spatial streams with our autonomous wave control (AWC) wireless management platform,” says Chris Dyke, sales director UK & Ireland at Allied Telesis. “AWC enables a self-tuning wireless network that automatically reconfigures itself for the best possible performance,” he says. “With our Channel blanket (AWC-CB) technology, a high-capacity single wireless blanket can connect all devices in a building without worrying about interference or limited capacity. It’s truly ‘seamless roaming,’” he finishes.

The new TQ6702 GEN2 Wi-Fi 6 access point joins Allied Telesis’ existing range of enterprise, small business, and outdoor access points. Together these access points and the innovative capabilities of AWC enable a superior wireless solution for enterprise networks everywhere.

