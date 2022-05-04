Louis Hall of Cerillion

London, UK. 3 May 2022 – Cerillion announced the general availability of Cerillion 22.1, the latest release of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, which extends its reach in the B2B sector and sets a new standard for time-to-value through a set of pre-configured software editions.

Building on recent successes with customers in the enterprise market, the new release significantly expands Cerillion’s B2B footprint both functionally and operationally, accelerating sales through more efficient lead management and CPQ, whilst giving greater flexibility of business engagement across the full range of billing, payment and contract terms.

Cerillion’s pure product model prioritises configuration over customisation, using industry standards including the 3GPP charging specifications and TM Forum Open APIs for ease of integration, maintenance and upgrades, with modules available for best-of-breed deployment or as part of an end-to-end pre-integrated solution.

Now, with Cerillion 22.1, as well as being available for traditional bespoke configurations using the full flexibility of the SaaS product suite, it also comes in a set of pre-configured editions designed around the needs of specific market segments, with purpose-built configuration and tailored workflows in each off-the-shelf solution:

Cerillion enterprise is a pre-integrated BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos needing to automate their quote-to-cash process and improve their customer experience.

is a pre-integrated BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos needing to automate their quote-to-cash process and improve their customer experience. Cerillion engage is a streamlined platform for digital brands wanting to deliver a digital-first customer experience via mobile apps and self-service.

is a streamlined platform for digital brands wanting to deliver a digital-first customer experience via mobile apps and self-service. Cerillion unify is a complete CRM & Billing solution for quad-play CSPs who need to manage the full range of service types, payment methods and business models in a single convergent system.

“The launch of Cerillion 22.1 reinforces our position in the burgeoning B2B market, with a range of new features that help CSPs to automate their business processes but without constraining their ability to deliver a personalised service,” comments Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “We’ve also wrapped up the best practices in B2B, as well as digital and quad-play services, to create a set of pre-packaged solutions that deliver a compelling time-to-value advantage, whilst also providing the headroom for growth and expansion as business needs evolve.”

Cerillion’s product suite follows a cloud-neutral architecture supporting public cloud, private cloud and on-premises delivery, complemented by a comprehensive set of managed service options. Cerillion has also recently joined the AWS Partner Network (APN).

