As of 2020, Ericsson‘s global male-female ratio is 75% male and 25% female. Ericsson Japan has also set a goal of increasing the ratio of female employees to 25% by 2025, and has implemented various initiatives to enable women to play active roles in various occupations. Ericsdotter, which will be launched this time, will be an initiative to further strongly promote the creation of an environment where women can work comfortably.

Erics dotter is Ericsson’s internal women’s network, founded in 1993 in Stockholm, where Ericsson is headquartered. The founder was Karin Stephanson (formerly Ahlstrom) and a group of female engineers, sponsored by our CEO Kurt Hellstrom. Ericsson is the name of our founder and means “son of Eric”. Ericsdotter refers to “Eric’s Daughter” and was named as the name of our women’s network.

Currently, more than 1,500 members are participating in this community globally. Networks have been launched in Stockholm, Sweden, Lincolping, Karlskrona, Lund, Gothenburg, as well as Spain (Madrid) and India (Bangalore).

Ericsdotter’s vision and mission are:

Creating a network of businesses and individuals for women today and in the future within Ericsson, where women can share and exchange experiences. Mission: To create activities that generate interests, interests, discussions and ideas of members for personal or professional growth.

Ericsson Japan’s Ericsdotter focuses on women’s empowerment and leadership, cultural awareness, cross-departmental teamwork, future technology and business trends, and health. As specific activities, we plan to hold internal and external events, lunch seminars, and panel discussions.

Ericsdotter in Japan will also collaborate with Ericsdotter at its Swedish headquarters to carry out various initiatives and events.

Voices of participating female employees

You will be more motivated by being able to feel closer to the role model of how women can build their careers in the company.

You can listen to the opinions and thoughts of various people across departments. It is an opportunity to think about my future career.

I wasn’t able to think about things in the medium to long term in my daily routine, but I felt that I often sympathise with people in similar circumstances. We would like to continue to exchange opinions and create a comfortable working environment by ourselves.

“We are very pleased to launch Ericsdotter. Ericsson Japan has set a goal of increasing the ratio of female employees to 25% by 2025. Utilising a network of more than 1,500 people globally. At the same time, we are looking forward to creating an environment where our female employees can work more comfortably and play an active role. At our company, human resources with various backgrounds are working regardless of gender, age, or nationality. We believe that a sexual and comprehensive team drives performance and innovation, creating greater business value. “

