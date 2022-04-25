“Enabling digital transformation to benefit the millions of people throughout Saudi Arabia on our own would be a daunting task without a reliable partner.” In this exclusive interview with VanillaPlus, Zain KSA and Netcracker unpack their powerful partnership to redefine customer experience for the 5G future.

Zain KSA is an innovator of mobile services in the Middle East and Africa and has been at the cutting edge of 5G development and digital transformation for more than a decade.

The Saudi Arabia-based communications service provider’s (CSP’s) dual focus on 5G and customer experience has seen it become among the largest telecoms operators and digital service providers in the region.

Eng. Sultan Bin Abdulaziz AlDeghaither, the chief executive of Zain KSA, and Benedetto Spaziani, the general manager at Netcracker, discuss what the two companies are doing to improve the customer experience and accelerate 5G monetisation.

