San Diego, USA. 11 April 2022 – Inseego Corp., a specialist in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, announced the appointment of Chuck Becher as senior vice president and general manager of Carrier Solutions. Becher will provide leadership and oversight to the Carrier Solutions business, leading the execution of Inseego’s carrier portfolio that includes 4G, 5G and cloud software solutions that are deployed by a growing roster of carriers domestically and abroad.

“Chuck Becher brings extensive leadership experience with an excellent track record in the wireless industry and enterprise solutions market,” says Ashish Sharma, CEO of Inseego. “I am confident he will take our Carrier Solutions business to new heights and be invaluable to Inseego’s growth as a 5G edge cloud solutions company.”

As SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions at Inseego, Chuck Becher is responsible for the overall P&L of the carrier solutions business. He brings over 25 years of experience across a variety of areas in the wireless and mobile industry with a proven track record of revenue growth. Becher has held numerous leadership roles in the wireless industry with responsibilities that span wireless products and solutions for the enterprise, consumer and B2B sales, and domestic and international market development.

Most recently he served as chief commercial officer at wireless startup Onward Mobility, where he architected the go-to-market strategy and built distribution channels in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Oceania. Prior to joining Onward Mobility in 2020, Becher served as chief sales and marketing officer at Sonim Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of ruggedised mobile solutions for the enterprise, public safety, and industrial sectors. At Sonim, Becher managed the global sales team and marketing functions. He drove significant revenue growth of 158% with a successful product strategy and expansion of stocked SKUs at tier one mobile carriers throughout North America.

Before joining Sonim in 2016, Becher spent 15 years at Kyocera International, Inc., serving in various leadership roles. He most recently served as senior vice president & general manager of sales, marketing & product for the Communications Equipment Group at Kyocera International, Inc for a $750Mn (€692.59 million) division. Some of his accomplishments include the development of an enterprise sales strategy with mobile operators, turnaround of operations to maximise sales with major accounts, and repositioned the product strategy for the mobile handset division towards a rugged devices portfolio that doubled the revenue in the mission-critical vertical. Prior to joining Kyocera in 2000, Becher served in various sales, strategic planning, and financial analyst roles at Qualcomm and General Dynamics.

Becher holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance and business economics from the University of Michigan.

“Inseego’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evidenced by the company’s reputation and momentum in the 5G ecosystem,” says Chuck Becher, SVP and GM of Carrier Solutions at Inseego. “I’m proud to join Inseego and look forward to expanding Inseego’s 5G business both in domestic as well as targeted international markets.”

Inseego will issue inducement awards of 100,000 stock options and 25,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Mr. Becher. The options will have a ten-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price per share of Inseego’s common stock on the date of grant. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on each anniversary of the date of grant. The inducement awards were approved by the independent compensation committee of Inseego’s board of directors in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

