United Kingdom – Vodafone has announced the internal promotion of Kathryn Platt to lead its channel strategy in the UK. Kathryn replaces Joe Llewellyn who stepped into the role on a temporary basis until a long-term successor was found.

With more than 20 years experience working within the telecoms industry, Kathryn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Vodafone. Kathryn has worked her way through the ranks in the channel business, most recently leading the commercial unit within Vodafone’s indirect team. In her new role, Kathryn will lead Vodafone’s channel strategy, responsible for continuing growth in this important part of the market. Kathryn will continue to support Vodafone’s partners, helping them to market and sell Vodafone’s range of mobile, fixed, converged, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to businesses of all sizes across the UK.

New head of channel, Kathryn Platt comments; “I could not be more excited about this new chapter in my career at Vodafone. Our valued partners play a vital role in enabling us to deliver our channel strategy. I look forward to working even more closely with them, as we continue to deliver the most effective products and solutions to help their own customers drive their digital journeys successfully.”

Having helped set up UK B2B reseller Yes Telecom in 2000, Kathryn joined Vodafone after it purchased Yes Telecom in 2006 and has held several sales and commercial leadership roles within the business.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus