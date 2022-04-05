Wherever you look in the world of telecoms at the moment, you’ll find change. It really doesn’t matter how advanced the network and the services are currently – there’s always change on the horizon, and that change requires investment.

Actually, in some parts of the world, the move happening right now is still from 2G to 3G mobile technology – as an example, 3G connections were not expected to overtake 2G on the African continent until 2020. Nevertheless, service providers in Africa are also busy devising programmes to roll out their 4G networks which, let’s not forget, require more radio masts, power and access to broadband infrastructure than a 2G equivalent.

In global terms, many nations are looking to roll-out faster, more reliable, fixed fibre networks and there is an industry-led drive to create high performance loT networks. The most developed In global terms, many nations are looking to roll-out faster, more reliable, fixed fibre networks and there is an industry-led drive to create high performance loT networks. The most developed nations and service providers are busy developing and testing 5G mobile network solutions.

The need, globally, for investment in telecoms networks at all levels and stages of development has arguably never been greater. At the same time, it is also true that the scrutiny being applied to that investment has never been higher.

Where are the guarantees?

The climate among those charged with making the investments is challenging. They look at the mobile sector in particular as an area where some of the market indicators are tracking in the wrong direction. Average revenue per user (ARPU) is falling even as the size of the investment required is rising. What’s more, countries where there was once a seemingly endless supply of unconnected customers are now also approaching a saturation point; a factor that adds to the downturn in revenue growth.

Today’s network providers need to have a firm grip on their cost base and where the savings can be achieved, especially as new competitors and internet-scale companies threaten their traditional revenue model. In this climate, one way to bolster confidence and encourage investment is to be able to demonstrate – and prove – the accuracy of your financial and operational performance data. Proof means being able to show that previous investment in network equipment has been properly documented and accounted for, and that equipment is not lying as a hidden charge on a balance sheet that is not properly optimised. If there is one thing that investors hate, it is balance sheet surprises. Especially the type of surprise that can turn a balance into red figures.