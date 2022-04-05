Communications service providers (CSPs) are looking to run their 5G workloads in an efficient and scalable way to help them achieve 5G monetisation as quickly as possible. Antony Savvas talks to Lakshmi Mandyam, the vice president of service provider product management and partner ecosystem at VMware, to explore a potential way forward.

Antony Savvas: How important is the telecoms business to VMware?

Lakshmi Mandyam: VMware has been rooted in the world of hardware disaggregation and cloud-based operations in nearly every industry since our inception. Bringing cloud agility to CSPs is a priority for VMware because CSPs are the glue that holds all other industries together.

AS: Are you embedded in the CSP market in terms of how CSPs are moving to 5G and the provisioning of edge services?

LM: For years, VMware has been enabling cloud and virtualisation capabilities in CSP data centres and core networks. Recently, as CSPs have continued to reap the benefits of a more agile core, they’ve asked us to extend those benefits to the radio access network (RAN) and edge. Moving to 5G will require CSPs to embrace open methodologies and cloud native approaches. As part of that, our Telco Cloud Platform will allow service providers to unify their siloed environments, to automate service delivery across a highly distributed and multi-cloud network, and to deliver customisable services with end-to-end visibility and managed quality of service. It will also simplify network operations and decrease costs.

AS: VMware works with the cloud hyperscalers in provisioning multi-cloud services generally, but is in competition with them when it comes to the provisioning of next-generation services and edge deployments in the telecoms market, how is VMware doing here?

LM: As the communications industry has continued to transform, a few things have become clear:

1. No single vendor can or should do it all

2. Disaggregation has blurred the lines between technologies

3. CSP business models are going to require much higher levels of operational efficiency This is why the philosophy we have adopted aligns perfectly with CSPs – we are all-in when it comes to the multi-vendor, multi-cloud approach. While we compete in some ways with many of our partners, we feel this is the future of the industry – best

learn to cooperate and co-innovate quickly. For the hyperscalers specifically, they offer incredible value to CSPs, and it’s important to us that we enable our customers to access that value.

This is our sweet spot, we provide them access and flexibility without losing control. VMware will continue to cooperate with our hyperscaler partners, whether they’re being used for core functions, RAN functions or to enable edge use.