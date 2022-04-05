Communication service providers (CSPs) have helped get countries through the pandemic. Their networks and services ensured children could continue learning during lockdowns and have kept people connected, able to work from home and entertained via a boom in streaming services, writes Vladimir Mitrasinovic, regional vice president at Amdocs

Yet nearly two years since the Covid era began, it’s still ecommerce leaders who are setting the standard for digital customer experience (CX). These brands do well in customer satisfaction league tables run by the Institute for Customer Service (ICS) and others because of how slick and holistic the online experience is.

CSPs know the inherent value of omnichannel and digital in retaining and winning customers in a competitive market. Notwithstanding obstacles and diversions on the way, they have made and will make great strides in their journey towards improved CX. And as telecoms looks to raise its game and compete with ecommerce and other sectors, the good news for CSPs and their customers is that CX is currently a key focus for the sector.

Indeed, a recent survey by Mobileum found that 56% of telecoms operators ranked enhancing CX as their top priority for 2022, followed by ensuring a well-performing and reliable network (19%), mitigating security and risk threats (13%) and cutting costs (13%).

So how should CSPs go about taking CX to the next level in 2022?