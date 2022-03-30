Mainz, Germany, 29 March 2022 – Ahead of the Connected Germany event, HomeGrid Forum has certified its G.hn solution for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications as G.hn technology continues to bridge the gap between telecom-optimised systems and the demand for fast connectivity in industrial settings.

The certification of the GHN.SOM.PLC module, a powerful small form factor and retrofit solution from member company Teleconnect, ensures the high performance of IIoT and connected devices through MIMO-enabled powerline communications.

“Machine-to-machine communication and process automation require more than ever stable, robust and fast connectivity to operate and work efficiently, with no downtime.

The uptake in productivity, efficiency and safety need to strongly rely on agile control, self-healing capabilities and real time synchronisation of industrial devices, placing G.hn as core to manufacturers’ digital transformation,” says HomeGrid Forum president Livia Rosu. “This certification marks an exciting new milestone for G.hn IIoT use cases, including autonomous mobile robots, smart sensors, AR/VR, smart lifting, smart parking systems control, smart buildings entry-door access control, safety control and factory automation. G.hn technology modules are now embedded into smart manufacturing infrastructure networks to provide the resilience needed by highly performant industrial plants.”

G.hn works seamlessly through existing wiring to provide low latency connectivity that is suitable for handling two-way, high bandwidth and real-time traffic, including environmental sensors and video surveillance. HomeGrid Forum has recently formed a new Task Force, co-chaired by Alexandre Schafer, head of sales, and Philipp Rietzsch, head of R&D, at Teleconnect, to drive G.hn innovation and deployments for IIoT applications.

Livia Rosu

Schafer says, “G.hn has significantly boosted industrial networks with adaptive data rates of up to 1.8 Gbps over different media, from powerline to telephone wiring and coax cables. It has also proven to be the most reliable backbone for visible light communications, such as Li-Fi. Now, the certification of GHN.SOM.PLC means that the industry can be confident in the module’s interoperability to other G.hn chipsets and devices.”

HomeGrid Forum G.hn testing ensures that commercially available solutions comply with ITU-T G.hn standards and the interoperability and performance requirements set out in the HomeGrid Forum Certification Test Plans.

Rietzsch emphasizes, “The certification is a significant milestone as there is now a verified G.hn solution for industrial environments that offers connectivity and robustness. With the newly formed Industrial IoT Task Force, this certification is just the start of new G.hn solutions portfolio that open exciting opportunities for industrial settings. Our mission is to help create a sustainable competitive advantage with most machines connected to improve efficiency and reduce cost.”

