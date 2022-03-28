Paris, France. 24 March, 2022 – On 30 September, Orange completed its acquisition of a 54% controlling stake in the fixed line operations of the operator formerly known as Telekom Romania Communications, now renamed Orange Romania Communications. Six months after this closing, the two companies mark several important milestones as Orange Romania brings both fixed and mobile operations under the Orange brand.

On 28 March 2022, all of the fixed line products and services that fell under the former fixed line operator have been transitioned to the Orange brand. Starting on Monday, customers will discover newly redesigned Orange stores and applications and they will also have access to a new Orange fixed mobile convergent offer.

A major milestone achieved in 6 months together

Over the last six months, half of Orange Romania Communications’ customers with mobile services, associated to fixed-mobile subscriptions, have started to be gradually transferred to the Orange Romania mobile network.

Orange Business Services becomes one of the providers and integrators of technology for the public and private sectors in Romania, by bringing together the ecosystem of partnerships and solutions of Orange Romania Communications. Orange Business Services is now a key player in the Romanian data centre services market, with 5 data centres in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Brasov.

Joint convergent offer with top speeds, at national level

This nationwide offer is the first package in Romania that includes fiber connectivity with speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps, a Wi-Fi 6 router, mobile services on the Orange network the network provider in Romania and TV with a variety of content including Orange Sport channels, and HBO & HBO Max options included for 12 months.

All converged packages will be available under the Orange Love umbrella: Orange

After launching the new offer, subscribers of the two companies will enjoy free 5G access for a month in the fastest 5G network in Romania, Orange. This promotional gift will be available to both residential and business subscribers who are in the coverage area and have a compatible device.

Telekom sport channels will soon become Orange Sport

For sports enthusiasts, the Orange and Orange Romania Communications TV grids will also include Orange 1, 2, 3 and 4 sports channels soon. Thus, they will be able to watch the most important sports broadcasts and competitions in football (UEFA Champions League, League 1, League 2 and Romanian Cup, La Liga and Serie A), basketball (NBA), handball (EHF Champions League, European Cup women and men), rugby (6 Nations) and Formula 1 on their smart TV, phone or tablet.

Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissière, deputy CEO, in charge of Orange in Europe, comments, “Orange Romania and Orange Romania Communications have made a tremendous job to reach these new milestones. As we have shown regularly over the past few years, convergence is the key to our growth across Europe. Today, our ambition is becoming reality. Orange has now grown in Romania into an infrastructure-based convergent operator across B2C, B2B and ICT markets, playing a key role in achieving our ambitions in Europe.“

“On 30 September 2021, when we embarked on this new journey together, Orange and Orange Romania Communications, we set out to offer our clients the same top experience and a joint portfolio of services. Today, six months after the transaction, we mark several steps in achieving our ambition to be the first choice for converged services in Romania. For residential customers, we launch our first single offer of fixed-mobile services, and we become a much stronger player in the local B2B market. All these achievements are the result of the efforts made by the two teams to align complementary processes and infrastructures for the customers’ benefit. We are looking forward to consolidating our joint projects, so we can enjoy everything that Orange embodies.“ says, Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus