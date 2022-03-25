23 March 2022 — 2ndNumber.tel has launched a cloud based landline service that allows users to keep their UK landline number after BT switches off the landline network in 2025.

The 2ndNumber service brings the landline into the 21nd century by putting it in the cloud. You can make calls and send SMS messages from an online dashboard or App using any Internet connected device.

BT’s decision to switch off the landline network is shocking but not surprising. However, there are still millions of small businesses that rely on their number to receive calls. The 2ndNumber service is essential for retaining their landline number and to continue to receive calls on it. It allows cash strapped businesses to save money too moving a landline to the cloud costs much less. Conveniently, the service operates with just a Wi-Fi or data connection anywhere in the world.

Stuart Spice, founder of 2ndNumber says, “The landline switch-off really is as drastic as it sounds, but it doesn’t mean your phone number has to be lost. We’ve made the process of moving your number into the cloud easy and painless.”

Stuart adds, “There are still hundreds of sole traders and businesses that desperately rely on a landline number. Losing it would be damaging to their business and not everyone wants to give out a mobile number. Besides, with 2ndNumber you’ll get better features, such as call recording, divert to mobile and welcome messages.”

2ndNumber’s service costs just £2.95 (€3.53) per month, including bundled minutes and texts. It works with any UK landline number.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus