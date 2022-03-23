Eric Sung of Intellian

Washington D.C., USA, 22 March 2022 — Intellian Technologies, Inc. and SES, the specialist in global satellite content connectivity solutions, have announced the unveiling of two new user terminals approved for O3b mPOWER, the mP130 (for fixed enterprise) and the X130D PM (for government vessels), at Satellite 2022 in Washington D.C.

This follows on from the multi-year agreement that was signed in October 2021, to supply user terminals for SES’s high-performance O3b mPOWER communications system. These user terminals are unveiled from the portfolio Intellian are developing, ranging from 85cm to 2.4m.

The mP130 and X130D PM have been engineered in close collaboration with SES and optimised for O3b mPOWER usage, that will deliver low latency, high bandwidth connectivity at speeds ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second. The terminals will enable SES customers across government, cruise, energy, maritime, mining and telco sectors, the flexibility to access its next-generation O3b mPOWER MEO service as well as its entire existing fleet of over 70 geostationary and MEO satellites.

The mP130 is an innovative fixed enterprise terminal designed exclusively for O3b mPOWER, bringing connectivity and telecoms to remote communities, businesses and even islands where terrestrial communications infrastructure is poor or non-existent, or where it is economically infeasible. With latency levels matching the quality of experience of many terrestrial fiber networks, O3b mPOWER can support a wide range of latency-sensitive services, including video conferencing, VoIP calls, and cloud-based business applications.

The second product will be the X130D PM, a dual-band auto switching Ka to Ku military grade terminal designed for naval and government vessels. The dual-band capability of the X130D will ensure less redundancies and more resilience, enabling connectivity to a much larger number of satellites in the sky. This switching ability means fewer antennas will be required, making good use of the available real estate on board a vessel. This announcement makes SES the first Intellian partner globally to offer the X130D to the market.

“By collaborating closely and conducting extensive testing, Intellian and SES were able to bring these ground-breaking products to market in record time,” says Intellian CEO Eric Sung. “This builds on Intellian’s long-standing relationship with SES, enabling us to provide even more value and innovation to our combined customer base. Intellian is proud to develop and deliver the technology and manufacturing expertise required to assist customers in fully utilising this revolutionary service. Working alongside SES means we have an intimate knowledge of the mPOWER network, ensuring that all of our products in the portfolio provide the best user experience to each customer accessing the service.”

“We have been collaborating closely with Intellian to provide high-performance connectivity services to our customers,” says Stewart Sanders, executive vice president of technology and O3b mPOWER programme manager at SES. “Driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing and digital solutions, these new products delivered by Intellian can support our customers’ access to new levels of connectivity, creating seamless, dependable global communications coverage to remote communities, enterprises, governments and utilities.”

