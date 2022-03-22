London, UK. 22 March 2022 – Wireless Logic Group, Europe’s IoT connectivity platform provider, announces the launch of Conexa, a carrier-grade mobile network built specifically for the IoT. Conexa is designed to provide secure, resilient and flexible connectivity for companies deploying IoT devices and applications anywhere in the world.

Conexa provides a suite of connectivity solutions, network control and security services for global, national and regional deployments and is built over an ecosystem of mobile network operators (MNOs). It provides single or multi-network options and commercial models suited to both low and high data use according to application type.

“Mobile networks, and the infrastructure around them, were largely developed before the IoT existed, at a time when only the voice and data needs of people needed to be met,” says Oliver Tucker, co-founder and CEO, Wireless Logic. “The IoT has particular requirements and for it to continue to grow, innovate and thrive, companies need a simple way to deploy and manage their solutions. That requires specific on-SIM, on-device and core network IoT services which is why Conexa is built for the IoT and aggregates the world’s best 4G, 5G and LPWAN radio networks.”

Conexa is GSMA-certified and designed to meet the procurement, manufacturing, and logistics challenges that IoT companies face, providing flexible and scalable implementation, integration and day-to-day operation.

Advanced on-SIM applications, distributed networking, real time controls and cloud integration simplify deployments. Unique on-SIM control functions detect and initiate fail-over, as required, to alternative radio and core network infrastructure to protect mission critical applications.

Conexa enables robust, secure and scalable IoT solutions through:

Global coverage with a range of local connectivity solutions in key G20 markets and beyond, compliant with permanent roaming and data sovereignty regulations

Always-on connectivity through a dual redundant core network with automatic failover to ensure high-availability needs can be met

Tailored connectivity solutions according to lifecycle stages, from factory to field, with advanced remote provisioning of eSIM, iSIM and multi-IMSI SIMs, which also help take cost and complexity out of procurement, manufacturing and distribution processes through single product stock keeping units

Enhanced flexibility and resilience from on-SIM technologies and rules-based remote SIM provisioning

Security which can be enhanced through on-SIM security applications and network protection features including IMEI locking, white or blacklisting, and private APN and VPN

SIMPro, a management platform for SIM and device management, diagnostics and intelligence that provide insight and control of deployments.

“We designed Conexa with flexibility, scalability and usability in mind as these are fundamental requirements for IoT managers and device manufacturers,” continues Tucker. “For the IoT to continue to grow, innovate and thrive, companies need a simpler way to deploy and manage their solutions. Conexa has been designed to do just that.”

For further information on Conexa, please visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus