Nair’s entrepreneurial and innovation leadership spans more than 25 years in the wireless industry. Previously, Nair served as the EVP and president of Assurant’s Global Trade-in and Upgrade business. He joined Assurant in 2020 as part of Assurant’s acquisition of HYLA Mobile where he served as president and CEO.

HYLA Mobile focused on developing technologies to re-purpose pre-owned mobile devices, creating economic opportunities for wireless companies, providing a better experience for device owners its clients and promoting environmentally sustainable practices. Under his leadership, HYLA was named a most valuable startup in the nation by PitchBook and won the SME Award at The Circulars, the world’s premier Circular Economy award program hosted by the World Economic Forum.

Nair previously has served as EVP and chief corporate strategy officer for Synchronoss; founder, chairman and CEO of Sapience Knowledge Systems (acquired by Synchronoss); SVP and GM of the Connectivity and Security Group at Smith Micro Software and corporate vice president, GM and founder of Mobility Solutions Group at PCTEL, Inc. (acquired by Smith Micro). He also has held senior executive positions at SAFCO Technologies and Agilent Technologies.

Ernst & Young named Nair as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and 2020. He also is the recipient of the prestigious chairman’s Award for Communications Quality and Reliability from IEEE, the technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, for his work in providing basic technology services for those who are less fortunate so they can improve their everyday lives.

Nair serves on the board of College of Computing at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) and as a commissioner on the Global Information Infrastructure Commission. He owns several patents in the field of wireless technology and is a frequent speaker at major wireless conferences, such as Mobile World Congress and Mobile Future Forward.

Biju Nair is president of Assurant’s Global Connected Living business unit, which delivers comprehensive services, support and protection for the connected consumer. He is responsible for the financial performance and growth of the business across the markets we serve, as well as development of our people, products and capabilities.

Nair has a B.S and M.S in Electronics and Computer Engineering from Warsaw University of Technology and a M.S. in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and three children.

