Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2022 – Syniverse, “the connected company”, announced it is the global messaging and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider to offer a cloud-native, hyperscale digital engagement platform to improve enterprises’ customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformations.

The Syniverse Hyperscale Communications Platform allows enterprises to easily elevate their digital transformation to feature rich messaging mediums via a range of global messaging and CPaaS capabilities anywhere in the world, securely, and at hyperscale to address rapid volumetric growth in digital engagement services.

Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging continues to rapidly rise over voice, email, social, and other communications channels resulting in an “always on” and preferred method by consumers. COVID-19 caused an acceleration of mobile messaging engagement between brands, their clients, employees, and partners, as consumers and enterprises worked and lived in an increasingly digital manner. A2P messaging volumes and revenues have increased significantly during the past 18 months and growth will continue for enterprises.

Syniverse’s Hyperscale Communications Platform also enables cost and operational benefits for enterprises, such as:

Reduced time to launch new features, channels, and connectors.

Increased throughput to address ever increasing promotional as well as notification messaging, with real-time omnichannel orchestration at massive scale.

Higher availability, extensive monitoring, triple redundancy, and self-healing.

Compliance with all regulatory and personal information protection laws and mandates.

Localised support for and centralised management of new features anywhere in the world the platform is deployed.

Today’s launch continues Syniverse’s tradition of simplifying and accelerating enterprises’ digital transformations at every stage of their journey. Syniverse supports many of the Forbes Global 2000 companies and brands in the technology, financial services, communications, retail and logistics, healthcare, and travel and hospitality markets.

Syniverse was recognised in 2021 Gartner Market Guide on CPaaS for enterprises citing Syniverse for its “co-creator.” Co-creator service involves partnering with customer development teams to leverage Syniverse’s Hyperscale Communications Platform for improving competitiveness and customer experience.

