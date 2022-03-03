Telcoforce Fiber 360 Enabling CSPs to transform into a converged Digital Service Provider
How Prodapt’s TelcoForce Fiber 360 Framework built on Salesforce Communications Cloud helps CSPs transform for the digital era
What can Telcoforce Fiber 360 do for you?
Based on decades of digital service provider (DSP) industry expertise, Prodapt has architected a digitalization methodology to transform the customer engagement process using cloud, network, AI and robotics.
In this eBook, Prodapt demonstrates how CSPs can adapt to future needs, gain a competitive advantage, and deliver exceptional customer experience with Telcoforce Fiber 360.
Register now to download
category: Case Study