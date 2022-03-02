Sukamal Banerjee of HCL Technologies

Barcelona, Spain & Noida, India. 1 March 2022 – HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, has launched two new 5G applications to help mobile network operators (MNOs) optimise customer experience and reduce energy consumption across their 4G and 5G infrastructure.

HCL’s Quality of Experience (QoE) and Energy Savings applications are built on HCL’s Augmented Network Automation (ANA) Platform, developed by its Industry Software Division. The HCL ANA Platform is HCL’s network optimisation solution that aims to enable mobile operators globally to effectively manage their 5G and 4G services, by automating multi-vendor and multi-technology deployments in cloud or on-premise environments.

To improve network performance in places with high traffic congestion, such as city centres and large sporting events, HCL’s QoE application allows mobile network operators to provide seamless, fast and reliable 5G services, by using artificial intelligence (AI). HCL’s Energy Savings application reduces the operating costs of delivering 5G, using AI-based network automation capabilities. By analysing traffic patterns, the application identifies where network infrastructure can be temporarily powered down during off-peak times, such as at night, without impacting the quality of experience for mobile subscribers.

“Our telecommunications portfolio represents our multi-year strategy to develop innovative products for network operators and enterprises globally,” says Sukamal Banerjee, corporate vice president and head of Industry Software Division, HCL Technologies. “Many of the mobile network operators have experienced how HCL’s innovative software products can optimise their networks and build a 5G world through next-generation AI and automation. As the industry continues to adopt the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture to unleash the power of 5G and beyond, HCL Technologies is well positioned to support them with its innovative HCL ANA Platform.”

HCL Technologies will be at MWC 2022 in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3, 2022

