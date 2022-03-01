The winners of the 2022 MEFFYS Awards have been announced. The MEFFYS, hosted by the UK-based Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), celebrate innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the Mobile Ecosystem. This is when the industry has the opportunity to recognise, applaud and showcase those individuals and companies that have made a significant difference in 2021 across MEF’s core ecosystems.

This year’s MEFFYS broke all previous records in its 17-year history, with the largest ever number of nominees and votes.

There are seven award categories, and the winners are:

Personal Data & Identity – VOX CARRIER

Enterprise Communications – TANLA PLATFORMS LIMITED

Content & Advertising – AVATAR WORLD GROUP (AWG)

Global Connectivity – ORANGE

Mobile IoT – iBASIS

Payments – (A NON-MEF MEMBER) FINBRAINE FINTECH PVT. LTD

Special Award: Personal Contribution to Sustainability ANDREW BUD, CBE, FRE ……with notable mention for DR MIKE SHORT CBE, INDERPAL MUMICK, and ANDY GLADWIN.

“The MEFFYS winners are nominated and voted by the professionals in the industry in an open online contest. This is a true representation of the sentiment in the industry,” says Dario Betti the CEO of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. “Innovation in mobile is now global with winners from Europe, Latin America and Asia. And, very importantly, these innovators are also looking at the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem.”

The winners were announced live last night at a red-carpet awards ceremony hosted by MEF at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. People queued to get in to the MEFFYS and enjoy a night of amazing performance art, live music, dinner, dancing and more.

“We’d all like to send our congratulations to the winners of this year’s MEFFYS. Each award is well deserved and showcases companies and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the mobile ecosystem. Our awards nights get bigger and glitzier every year, and this year was no exception! We hope that the MEFFYS party will be a staple of future MWCs in the coming years,” adds Betti.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a global trade body that acts as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. MEF provides its members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The goal is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.

